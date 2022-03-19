TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.42. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 564,971 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.