iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

IQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in iQIYI by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 522,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

