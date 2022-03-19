HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 611,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,467,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

