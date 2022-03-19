YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.41 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.