Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

