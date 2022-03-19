Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 3,157 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.