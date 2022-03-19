IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

NYSE CLX opened at $133.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

