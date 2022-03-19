XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 757,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,202,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 6.81.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
