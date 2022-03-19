XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 757,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,202,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

