FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 94,270 shares.The stock last traded at $53.79 and had previously closed at $52.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

