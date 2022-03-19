Duston Williams Sells 11,594 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

