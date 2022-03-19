Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $8.00 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

