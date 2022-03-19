Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.0 days.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROYMF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

