theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
TGLO opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. theglobe.com has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
theglobe.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
