Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 11.5% Higher

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.24. 93,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,487,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Get Confluent alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.