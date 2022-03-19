Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

