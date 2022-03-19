J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,554 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25.

On Monday, January 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12.

Shares of UMBF opened at $100.00 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,293.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.