Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CFO Buys $152,000.00 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Root stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Root in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

