Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CFO Buys $152,000.00 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Root stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Root in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
