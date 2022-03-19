Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $121,590.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40.

Shares of W opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.03.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

