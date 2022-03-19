Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

