COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMSovereign Holding Corp. is a portfolio of communications technology companies which enhance connectivity. The company is a developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions. COMSovereign Holding Corp. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of COMS stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in COMSovereign by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,351 shares during the period. 3.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

