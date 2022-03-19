Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) versus Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Critical Analysis

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Tata Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.52 -$1.95 billion ($3.22) -8.88

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tata Motors 1 3 2 0 2.17

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Tata Motors -6.25% -18.25% -2.77%

Summary

Volcon beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

About Tata Motors (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

