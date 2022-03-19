Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

LOCO opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 97.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.