Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

