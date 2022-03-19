Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,570 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in First Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bancorp by 131.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

