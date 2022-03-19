Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

