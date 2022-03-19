Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $270.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.36 and its 200-day moving average is $280.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

