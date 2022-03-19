Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.