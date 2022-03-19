Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $513.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 120,639.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 1,160,551 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $16,691,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

