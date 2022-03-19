Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $513.00.
Shares of ABCM stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.
About Abcam (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
