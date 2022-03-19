Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 80 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $195.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.