Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

PING stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

