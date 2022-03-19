Wealth Architects LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

NYSE DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

