Salvus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

EOG stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

