Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $345.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

