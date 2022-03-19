Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.97.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

