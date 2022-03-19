Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,580 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

