Wedbush Trims Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Target Price to $25.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

INZY stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.