Credit Suisse Group Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

