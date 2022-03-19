iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

