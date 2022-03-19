Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.