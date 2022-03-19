Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.