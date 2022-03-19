New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 38,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.