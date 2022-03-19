StockNews.com Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.