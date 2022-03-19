Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
