Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

BPTH opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.