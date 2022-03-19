Newfound Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 769 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

