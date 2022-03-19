Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head-To-Head Review

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perpetua Resources and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.65 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -7.98

Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59% Timberline Resources N/A -28.85% -27.66%

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Timberline Resources (Get Rating)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

