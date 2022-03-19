Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $76.72 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

