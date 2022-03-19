Reviewing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Similarweb and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -50.10% -178.53% -35.44% AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Similarweb and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 7 0 3.00 AutoWeb 0 1 0 0 2.00

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.12%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Similarweb.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and AutoWeb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 7.28 -$68.98 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.40 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -7.60

AutoWeb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Similarweb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. The company owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

