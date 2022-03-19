Brian Leslie Schmidt Acquires 50,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Brian Leslie Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96.

Shares of TVE opened at C$5.21 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.