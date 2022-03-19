-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

