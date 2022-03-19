John Michael Arthur Knowlton Sells 14,757 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$20.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.05. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.23 and a 12-month high of C$21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.